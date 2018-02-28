Nicos Anastasiades Assumes Second Term as Cyprus President

By ANA February 28, 2018

Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades speaks during the ceremony for his investiture as the newly-elected President at the parliament house in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Nicos Anastasiades assumed his duties as president of the Republic of Cyprus for a second term on Wednesday, following recent elections.

Anastasiades was re-eleced in February with 56% of the vote. His five-year term ends on February 28, 2023.

In his addressing before the plenary of the House of Representatives, Anastasiades said among other things that the restart of talks on the Cyprus issue was “impossible at present, because of Ankara’s and the Turkish Cypriot leadership’s unwillingness” to participate without “unacceptable demands and proposals”.


A. Viketos

Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades gestures the thumbs up after speaking to the lawmakers during the ceremony for his investiture as the newly-elected President at the parliament house in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades speaks to the lawmakers during the ceremony for his investiture as the newly-elected President at the parliament house in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades speaks to the lawmakers during the ceremony for his investiture as the newly-elected President at the parliament house in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

