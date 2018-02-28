Nicos Anastasiades Assumes Second Term as Cyprus President

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NICOSIA – Nicos Anastasiades assumed his duties as president of the Republic of Cyprus for a second term on Wednesday, following recent elections.

Anastasiades was re-eleced in February with 56% of the vote. His five-year term ends on February 28, 2023.

In his addressing before the plenary of the House of Representatives, Anastasiades said among other things that the restart of talks on the Cyprus issue was “impossible at present, because of Ankara’s and the Turkish Cypriot leadership’s unwillingness” to participate without “unacceptable demands and proposals”.

—

A. Viketos