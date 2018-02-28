Eratosthenes’ Earth-Μeasuring Εxperiment to Βe Revisited at Athens Observatory

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – The Athens National Observatory will lead students in a review of ancient Greek mathematician Eratosthenes’ experiment to calculate the radius and circumference of the Earth, at two of its facilities in the Athens region on March 20, the spring equinox.

The experiment is organized by the EKFE research and educational centers, regional prefecture hubs that provide facilities, instruments and teacher training for the teaching of physics in secondary education.

Eratosthenes (ca 276 BC?194 BC), a director of the great library of Alexandria in Egypt under the Ptolemies, is the first person on record to have calculated the dimensions of the Earth. He used the length of shadows cast by the sun in two different Egyptian cities of the time to also prove that the Earth was not flat.

The Observatory’s Institute of Astronomy will guide students through the steps of the experiment at two facilities, at its premises in the Thissio section of Athens, and at the observatory on Mt. Penteli.

The purpose is to help students and teachers understand the importance of experimentation in learning. The initiative belongs to the EFKE centers in Serres, Pieria, Laconia, Kos and Thesprotia prefectures, but is open to student groups from any school and their accompanying teachers.

Applications are available at the following link:

https://www.astro.noa.gr/gr/eratosthenes/participate.html