Greek Minister Resignations, Rent Subsidy Fiasco Could Bring Cabinet Shakeup

ATHENS – After the resignations of three ministers in two months and another said to be in ill health, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is reportedly looking at revising his Cabinet yet once again.

Economy Minister Dimitris Papadimitriou stepped down a day after his wife, Alternate Minister for Social Solidarity Rania Antonopoulou, quit after reports she took 23,000 euros in rent subsidies for a luxury apartment in the posh neighborhood of Kolonaki.

Withwas forced to step down following revelations she received rent subsidies from the state. Deputy Education Minister Costas Zouraris resigned in January after he drew fire for insulting soccer teams, a big no-no in Greece where the game has insane passion and rabid, often violent followers.

Papadimitriou said he was leaving for reasons of “political sensitivity,” after the revelations about his wife. Both are economists who left top positions at New York’s Bard College to join Tsipras’ team when he won election in 2015.

The expected shakeup wouldn’t be a complete overhaul, the newspaper Kathimerini said, with Tsipras apparently anxious not to draw too much attention or dissension in the wake of the furor over Antonopoulou who said while taking the rent money was legal that it understandably drew moral outrage because of how harsh austerity measures are hurting so many Greeks that the Premier promised to help before pounding them with more.

Papadimitriou was a key figure in talks with the international creditors to whom Tsipras relented in accepting more brutal conditions so Greece could get a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($105.23 billion) he said he would never seek nor accept but did both.

The Economy Minister’s spot is expected to go to someone who can step in and deal with envoys from the creditors, possibly Alternate Economy Minister Alexis Haritisis or Dimitris Liakos, a close aide to the premier, the paper said.

But, after reneging on promises to cut the size of the Cabinet before increasing it, Tsipras apparently will not replace Antonopoulou nor Zouraris, it was said. Migration Policy Minister Yiannis Mouzalas, under incessant heat for his handling of a refugee crisis, would step down for health reasons, reports said without adding any details.

With Tsipras reeling, days after he pushed through Parliament a probe into 10 rival politicians prosecutors said were tied to a scandal involving the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, based on the testimony of secret witnesses and no hard evidence, the major opposition New Democracy struck back.

The Conservatives submitted a proposal to Parliament the formation of an investigative committee to conduct a preliminary inquiry into whether former health ministers Panayiotis Kouroublis and Andreas Xanthos, as well as Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis, were guilty of breaches of faith, regarding medical costs and medicine pricing in 2015 and 2016.

Kouroublis said he was the P.K. mentioned in an FBI report on the Novartis case and that other ministers were named, but US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt reportedly told New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis no Greek politicians were in the report.

Pressure grew on Tsipras after it was reported that another three ministers had applied for the rent subsidy that the government passed when taking office but now wants to withdraw for ministers.

They were named as Alternate Minister for Research Constantinos Fotakis, former deputy foreign minister Dimitris Mardas and former deputy infrastructure minister Panayiotis Sgouridis.