FYROM Offers Greece New Name Proposals, All Say Macedonia

Protesters in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) are demanding Prime Minister Zoran Zaev not agree with Greece to change the country’s name by adding a geographical qualifier, insisting it is Macedonia – the name of an abutting ancient Greek province.

Zaev reportedly offered North Macedonia, Upper Macedonia, Vardar Macedonia or just Republic of Macedonia, the name by which it already calls itself and which 140 countries also accept, but that drew anger from opponents in his country even though Greece was said ready to go along to end a 26-year dispute over the name.

A New Democracy administration in 1992 agreed to let the new country breaking off from Yugoslavia call itself the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia until a permanent name could be agreed but FYROM governments immediately made claims on Greek lands, including Macedonia and the second-largest city and port of Thessaloniki, along with Alexander the Great and Greek heritage and culture.

That led to Greece vetoing any hopes of FYROM getting into NATO or the European Union, which it could still do unless a name without the word Macedonia was accepted, but Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his anti-nationalist Radical Left SYRIZA said they are willing to give the name away.

The obstacle is whether Zaev will agree to change his country’s Constitution which still makes claims on Greek lands although he has removed the name of Alexander the Great from its international airport and national highway.

United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who has failed for two decades to broker a solution, has resumed talks with the country’s foreign ministers after a three-year break amid speculation the US is keen to get FYROM into NATO as a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans.

Zaev hopes by offering a qualifier that Greece will relent in time for an EU meeting in June and a NATO meeting in July.

Asked whether Greece would be happy with one of the four options, he added: “Yes … they have more preferred options and some not so preferred options (in terms of the name,” the news agency Reuters reported.

He said the question that remained was whether there was “a real need” to change FYROM’s constitution which is something Greece had also asked for in recent months. Zaev hasn’t said whether he will hold a referendum on any prospective deal as he promised.

HOLD YOUR HORSES

But several thousand protesters rallied in Skopje, FYROM’s capital, late Feb. 27 and said the government should call off talks with Greece and keep the name Macedonia for their country and disregard their neighbor.

The protesters marched peacefully from the main Orthodox cathedral in Skopje past the EU office, chanting “Macedonia! Macedonia!” and waving national flags.

The head of the so-called “World Macedonian Congress” group, Todor Petrov, told the protesters that changing the country’s name would be tantamount to committing treason.

“Our country has a name ….to change it would mean that the Macedonian identity would be permanently lost,” he said.

The rally was organized by several hard-line nationalist associations. The rally ended peacefully, but a Greek flag was burned during the march. Greeks also held a large rally in Athens earlier this month to reject a proposed compromise, following one in Thessaloniki which also drew scores of thousands of demonstrators.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)