0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Independent lawmaker Katerina Markou announced on Tuesday she is joining New Democracy, saying she believes party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis “believes in radical reforms” and is “ready to implement them”.

“My decision is the result of a convergence on crucial political decisions. Those who follow my political stance know that I consistently served my centrist and pro-European ideas,” she said in a press release.

Markou was initially in Potami, where she left in November 2016.