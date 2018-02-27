Samir Nasri Banned for 6 Months for Anti-Doping Violation

By Associated Press February 27, 2018

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 file photo, Sevilla's Samir Nasri controls the ball during their Champions League soccer match against Dinamo Zagreb, at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, Croatia. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, file)

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Former France international Samir Nasri has been banned from football for six months for an anti-doping violation from 2016.

UEFA says Nasri has been found guilty of using a “prohibited method” in violation of the World Anti-Doping Code and UEFA’s anti-doping regulations. Disciplinary proceedings were opened in March last year and the decision was taken on Tuesday.

A Los Angeles clinic, Drip Doctors, posted a photo of Nasri on its Facebook and Twitter accounts in December 2016, saying it provided him with a drip “to help keep him hydrated and in top health during his busy soccer season.” He was playing at Spanish team Sevilla at the time, on loan from Manchester City.

Nasri is currently without a club after recently having his contract terminated at Antalyaspor in Turkey.

