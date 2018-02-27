Macron Tells Turkey to Cease Cyprus Energy Ship Blockade

0 SHARES Share Tweet

French President Emanuel Macron said he told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to respect the sovereignty of Cyprus, where Turkish warships are keeping foreign companies licensed to drill for oil and gas to reach their destinations offshore.

Macron’s office issued a statement about the discussion but didn’t elaborate or say if it was delicate or tough. France is pulling back its support for Turkish entry hopes into the European Union that have lagged for more than a decade and are floundering fast in the wake of Erdogan getting near-dictatorial support after a failed 2016 coup attempt against him was squashed.

He has stepped up provocations in the Aegean in the wake also of collapsed reunification talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July, 2017 when Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades walked away after Erdogan said a Turkish army on the northern third of the island occupied since an unlawful 1974 invasion was there forever and Turkey wanted the right to militarily intervene further.

Turkish warships are unlawfully in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Cyprus, an EU member which Erdogan refuses to recognize and bars its ships and planes. The ships forced an energy ship from the Italian company Eni away after reportedly threatening to sink it.

There was no reported response from Erdogan over the talk with Macron but the Turkish leader routinely ignores pleas, entreaties, requests, threats and warnings from other leaders.

American and French companies also have licenses to drill off Cyprus but haven’t approached yet.