New Democracy Sees Lead Over SYRIZA Shrink, Now 4.9%

ATHENS – Two days after a poll gave the major opposition New Democracy a 9.7% lead over the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, another said it’s only half that, after the government charged rival politicians were ensnared in a massive alleged scandal tied to the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis.

The lead is 4.9 percent in a survey conducted by Alco on behalf of the Ethnos newspaper, giving the Conservatives a 21.4-16.5 percent lead over the Leftists, who had fallen in favor the last three years after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras kept reneging on anti-austerity promises and buried Greeks with more tax hikes and pension cuts.

The ultra-extreme right Golden Dawn, whose leaders and dozens of members are in the third year of a trial on charges of operating a criminal gang and using neo-Nazi methods, were third with 6.9 percent.

That put them slightly ahead of the new center-left Movement for Change at 6.2 percent as the group, which is led by the formerly dominant but now-defunct PASOK Socialists tries to regroup and regain public favor.

A previous survey by the Metron Analysis firm for the Sunday weekly To Vima gave New Democracy a 34.9-25.2 percent edge over SYRIZA with elections set for 2019 unless snap polls are called sooner.

Tsipras’ coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL), which also reneged on promises to help workers, pensioners and the poor, has fallen below the 3 percent threshold needed to get back into Parliament.

New Democracy’s lead had been as high as 17 percent before Tsipras went on spending sprees, handing out holiday bonuses to low-income pensioners and jobless youth in a frantic bid to get back some standing.