Greece-FYROM Name Talks 7-Point Plan: Take it or Leave it

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his counterpart in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) are reportedly working on an all-or-nothing seven-point proposal to give away the name Macedonia, but only if irredentist claims on Greece are dropped.

Tsipras, leader of the anti-nationalist Radical Left SYRIZA, said he’s willing to end a 26-year name feud to let FYROM keep the word Macedonia, first agreed by a New Democracy Conservative administration in 1992 in what was supposed to be a temporary deal.

But governments in FYROM began claiming Greek lands, heritage and culture, including the real Macedonia, the second-largest city and port of Thessaloniki, as well as Greek conqueror Alexander the Great.

That led to Greece vetoing its Balkan neighbor’s hopes of joining NATO and the European Union after breaking away from Yugoslavia during that country’s collapse, but Tsipras said he wants to pave the way for its entry into those as well.

FYROM Premier Zoran Zaev agreed to relinquish Alexander the Great claims and removed his name from his country’s international airport and national road but said he won’t change the Constitution which says it owns Greek lands.

That could be an obstacle as the plan, with Zaev saying three undisclosed parts have been agreed, will either be accepted in its entirely or rejected. He hasn’t said if he would go ahead, as promised, with a referendum in his country over any prospective agreement.

The seven points include FYROM’s name and its uses, its language as well as its national identity, said Kathimerini, and demands by Greece’s neighbor that its identity and language are “non-negotiable,” with Zaev saying he will safeguard the national identity and dignity of both sides.

FYROM President Gjorge Ivanov said earlier in the month that the national identity of the “Macedonian” people and the dignity of the “Macedonian” language must be respected as both sides said they hope to resolve their dispute by mid-April, with critical NATO and EU meetings later that could open the door for FYROM.

Zaev said he believedTsipras, “genuinely wants to find a solution,” adding that Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias “is also making an effort.” He added: “I have the same feeling that guided me from the beginning, namely that a solution is possible,” sooon.

Zaev and FYROM officials will go around the EU visiting officials and saying they won’t claim Greek lands but haven’t moved yet to change the Constitution.

United Nations Envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who has been unable for two decades to find a solution, has resumed talks after a three-year break amid speculation the US is anxious to get FYROM into NATO as a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans.

He has reportedly put five names on the table, with qualifiers, such as Upper, Northern or New, but all using Macedonia – the name already used by 140 countries – and as he said Greece has no choice but to relent although it could keep its veto over NATO and EU hopes.