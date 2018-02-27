Calamos, Koudounis Sue Dutch EXIN Chief Over Ethniki Insurance Bid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Billionaire Greek-American investor John Calamos and his partner John Koudounis have accused Matthew Fairfield, head of the Dutch group EXIN which is its prospective partner to take over the Greek insurance giant Ethniki, of trying to push them out.

A suit brought by Calamos and Koudounis seeks $41.7 million from EXIN as their collaborative bid to acquire the Greek insurance company Ethniki faces a March 28 deadline with signs indicating it will collapse.

The US investors said they want back the money they lent EXIN in the last couple of years to help finance the acquisition of Ethniki Insurance – according to the lawsuit they filed on Feb. 6, Kathimerini reported.

The suit likely signals the end of the prospective deal that the group won over other investors to take over a key arm of the National Bank of Greece with the three partners at odds over the once-promising takeover.

In a new legal action, the American investors alleged Fairfield was deliberately trying to exclude them from the EXIN group and demanded damages from Fairfield for losses which have yet to be determined, the paper said.

Calamos and Koudounis made a detailed description of their cooperation with Fairfield for the creation of a new EXIN insurance group with the three investors having equal stakes. The group’s objective would be a series of acquisitions, including the acquisition of the majority stake in AIG Greece, as well as the 75 percent of Ethniki, which they said helped win a bid over other investors because of their reputations.

The funds for the group were offered by Calamos in the form of a loan, with Fairfield issuing personal guarantees for their repayment, according to the suit filed.

The first suit was brought by Calamos Family Partners, including Koudounis, CEO of Calamos’ asset management company in a Chicago suburb and seeks immediate repayment of more than $41 million in principal, plus interest, owed to them by EXIN under a series of loan agreements, the news agency Reuters said.

National Bank (NBG) had put its insurance subsidiary up for sale as part of a restructuring plan approved by the European Union to exit non-banking operations and focus on core banking but it had been lagging since being announced last year.

The takeover missed a Jan. 31 deadline to submit a list of stakeholders to the Bank of Greece amid reports a British fund could be brought in.