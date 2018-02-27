Jerusalem Mayor Says He’s Trying to Resolve Church Crisis

By Associated Press February 27, 2018

A protest sign hangs outside of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

JERUSALEM (AP) — The mayor of Jerusalem says he is working with a third party to resolve a tax dispute with major Christian denominations that has led to the closure of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, one of Christianity’s holiest sites.

Mayor Nir Birkat told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he wants to negotiate “in the right way.” He declined to identify the third party.

Roman Catholic, Greek Orthodox and other Christian leaders on Sunday closed the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to protest Barkat’s decision to force them to pay property taxes.

Barkat says the taxes apply only to “commercial properties,” and not houses of worship.

Church officials say they were blindsided by the decision.

Barkat says his decision is in line with practices common around the world.

FILE – In this Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, visitors pray outside the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem. Leaders of the two largest Christian sects in Jerusalem on Monday said the Church of the Holy Sepulchre will remain closed indefinitely to protest an Israeli attempt to tax their properties in the holy city, shuttering one of Jerusalem’s most venerable and popular holy sites. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *