The SNFCC Awarded the Green Roof Leadership Award 2018

ATHENS – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) was awarded with the Green Roof Leadership Award 2018 at the 5th International Green Roof Congress, which took place in Kuwait, on February 17th and 18th.

The Green Roof Leadership Award IGRA is an international recognition for outstanding examples and initiatives to create green roofs around the world.

This important distinction follows the significant awards and certifications acquired by the SNFCC, in the context of its sustainable environmental construction.

On November 2016, the SNFCC earned the Platinum LEED certification as a green building, the highest distinction for environmental and sustainable buildings, as a reward for integrating technologies that make it one of the most environmentally sustainable buildings in the world.

Furthermore, on November 2017, the SNFCC was awarded the European Solar Prize 2017 in the Solar Architecture and Urban Planning category, for its innovative use of renewable energy sources.

The design, construction and complete outfitting of the SNFCC is the single largest gift of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.