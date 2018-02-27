SYRIZA Disputes US Ambassador’s Claim Over Novartis Case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ office has contested a report that US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt told major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis “there is no FBI investigation” of Greek politicians the government said are involved in an alleged scandal tied to the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis.

Unnamed Conservative party sources made that claim after a meeting between the two in Parliament on Feb. 25, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said, with Pyatt reportedly saying the FBI’s role in looking into Novartis in the United States focused on whether any crimes had been committed there, not into Greek politicians.

Tsipras’ coalition of his ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and its junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) are pushing a probe into 10 rival politicians prosecutors allege took as much as 50 million euros ($61.63 million) to help Novartis fix prices and control the flu shot market.

But it is based on the testimony of three secret witnesses who haven’t produced any hard evidence and whose stories are said to keep changing, leading to reports the prosecutors might take back a case file sent to Parliament, which authorized an investigation.

The targets said that Tsipras’s government has manufactured a fake scandal to get them in the wake of his reeling in polls after reneging on anti-austerity promises and plans to let the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) keep the Macedonia – an abutting Greek province – in a new composite name.

Hours after the meeting, unnamed sources told the paper “… he (Pyatt) never referred to whether or not Greek politicians are found in the FBI investigation into the Novartis scandal,” in a hasty, late-night pronouncement.

Greek prosecutors were assisted in their investigation by the FBI but Pyatt indicated that reports according to which Greek politicians were named by the FBI were false and there was no FBI investigation of Greek politicians, Kathimerini said in a report.

The government said the Novartis 10, all political opponents, were involved in corruption and bribery but that none from the current government were, although Shipping Minister Panagiotis Kouroublis, a former health minister, said his name was in an FBI file – which Pyatt allegedly said didn’t incluee the names of any Greek politicians.

“I am the P.K. referred to in the FBI document,” he told ANT1 television channel, adding that the same document refers to other Greek politicians.

Kouroublis said he first heard of it in 2014 when Marios Salmas, former health minister, told him that American officials were probing the Swiss drug firm’s practices.

“He told me there was a problem in the pharmaceutical industry and that the Americans were looking into it,” he said. “He didn’t talk to me about specific people. He told me they were probing Novartis because it was doctoring competition in Greece.”

“I believe there is political responsibility,” he said, denying any wrongdoing and as the government keeps pushing the story its rivals were corrupt.

A report in Fileleftheros newspaper said it was based on the testimony to former corruption prosecutor Eleni Raikou of an unnamed witness claiming Kouroublis allowed certain pharmaceutical companies to overcharge for some 200 medicines in 2016, costing the state an estimated 40 million euros ($49.3 million) and Greek citizens another 100 million euros ($123.26) from 2006 to 2015, when SYRIZA and Tsipras took power.

So far, three of the targets – former Premier and then-New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras, and former finance minister and then-leader of the now-defunct PASOK Socialists Evangelos Venizelos, have sued to force the release of the witnesses identities and against Tsipras himself.

European Commission migration chief Dimitris Avramopoulos, from New Democracy, was also named but denounced the case as fake and said the “scum” who brought the charges “will find themselves in the dock,” and prosecuted.