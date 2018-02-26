Journalist Kostas Vaxevanis Arrested after Former PM Samaras Presses Charges

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Greek journalist Kostas Vaxevanis was arrested as he left a courtroom at the Athens Appeals Court on Monday, after former Greek premier Antonis Samaras press charges against him over a social media post.

The journalist and editor was arrested by police officers within the 24-hour window allowed by the law for those arrested “in the act” and led to the Ambelokipi police station in Athens.

The Appeals Court had just acquitted Vaxevanis of a charge of libel brought against him by Lina Nikolopoulou, the wife of Bank of Greece governor Yannis Stournaras, overturning his conviction by a lower court.