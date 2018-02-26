Mitsotakis Meets U.S., British Ambassadors; Discusses Political Developments, Brexit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Monday in his parliament office with U.S. Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt and British Ambassador Kate Smith to discuss political developments and Brexit, the party said in a press release.

In his meeting with Pyatt, Mitsotakis discussed the name row with FYROM, Turkey’s increased aggressiveness and its destabilising role in the region. Discussing the Novartis case, Pyatt was quoted as saying: “The FBI investigation is focusing on crimes violating American law. There is no FBI investigation involving Greek politicians.”

Mitsotakis then met Smith, with whom he discussed developments on Brexit and the prospects of bilateral cooperation after Britain exits the European Union. He spoke about the contacts he had in Munich and noted his concern over Turkey’s behaviour in the Aegean and Cyprus. They also discussed FYROM and Mitsotakis briefed the ambassador about political and economic developments in Greece.