Michail Vitopoulos, Toronto’s Keystone Man, Dies at 70

TORONTO – Greek-Canadian Michail Vitopoulos, a longtime York University professor, died last week at 70 years old.

In Toronto’s Greek community, Michail Vitopoulos was a keystone man. He’d spent decades mentoring Toronto students at York and in the TDSB — particularly young, first generation Greek-Canadians, The Toronto Star reports.

“In the early 2000s, he was one of three scholars that brushed the dust off a long-hidden riot in Toronto’s past, a moment of violence toward its Greek community that was one of the worst in Greek-North American history. They reconstructed the riot from archived sources, preserving the dark slice of history in a book, which was given to then-prime minister Paul Martin.

“In his seven decades, Vitopoulos penned works of theatre about the Greek diaspora, performed at the Greek Cultural Centre. He dove into research on the modern Greek language and its writers. He made sure new funds breathed life into York University’s language program, and he acted as a father figure to first-generation Greek-Canadians in his classes.”

Beloved husband of Natasha Baage for 40 years. Loving father of Antigone Nina (Chris) and Andrea Electra. Predeceased by his parents Themistocles and Nina. Michail will always be remembered by his many family, friends, colleagues and students.

