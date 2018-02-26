US, Lockheed-Martin Push Greek F-16 Fighter Upgrade Deal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A team of nine US government officials and eight from the aerospace firm Lockheed-Martin met in Athens with authorities to go over plans to upgrade Greece’s fleet of 85 F-16 fighter jets as Turkey continues to send in fighters to violate the country’s air space.

Sources told Kathimerini that Greece wants a payment plan of 400-450 million euros ($493.3-$554.96 million) for this year and another 200 million ($246.65) million in 2019 or 2020 to improve the F-16s to go against F-35’s that Turkey is acquiring.

In October, 2017, Alternate Defense Minister Dimitris Vitsas said Greece will pay $1.1 billion for an American upgrade of its F-16 fighter jets, not the $2.4 billion announced by US President Donald Trump.

With the major rival New Democracy demanding to know the real costs after Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras met Trump in Washington, Vitsas gave his estimate, not including the possibility it would be free, as Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, the leader of SYRIZA’s junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) said could happen if the US Congress went along.

Vitsas said a Greek request was made in February 2017, with two separate expressions of interest submitted, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

“The Americans, as usual, picked the most expensive one, and then sent it to Congress. This agreement, which was tabled in Congress on Oct. 16, and leaves Congress on Nov. 2, has a ceiling of 2.4 billion USD.

For us it’s clear that we need to place on the table the country’s security needs, on the one hand, while on the other placing the leeway allowed by the budget,” he said without explaining why Greece and not the US would set the cost.

Vitsas said several types of upgrade programs are available. “What’s important is that (the planes) will be upgraded to viper (category). We’ve calculated a certain number, a majority of the 123 aircraft (F-16s in the Greek arsenal).”