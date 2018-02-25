The Derby PAOK-Olympiakos Was Called Off

By TNH Staff February 25, 2018

Photo by LATO KLODIAN / EUROKINISSI

THESSALONIKI – The derby between PAOK and Olympiakos that was scheduled to start at 12:30 (ET) time was not played, due to the face injury of Oscar Garcia that was caused by an object that was thrown from the stands.

According to Hellenic Football Federation regulations, Olympiakos are expected to be awarded a 3-0 victory. PAOK face a three-point deduction, can be fined up to 90,000 euros and ordered to play two matches behind closed doors.

Should PAOK be found guilty of such a violation, AEK becomes the leader of the Super League, even if it does not beat Atromitos in its away game at Peristeri on Monday.

