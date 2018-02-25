The Derby PAOK-Olympiakos Was Called Off

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THESSALONIKI – The derby between PAOK and Olympiakos that was scheduled to start at 12:30 (ET) time was not played, due to the face injury of Oscar Garcia that was caused by an object that was thrown from the stands.

The match between @PAOK_FC & @olympiacos_org will not go ahead due to the register roll of paper that was thrown and struck Olympiakos coach Oscar Garcia in the head. This will load to a 3-0 win for OSFP and loss of points for PAOK #PAOKOLY #SLGR — Hellas Football (@Hellas_Football) February 25, 2018

According to Hellenic Football Federation regulations, Olympiakos are expected to be awarded a 3-0 victory. PAOK face a three-point deduction, can be fined up to 90,000 euros and ordered to play two matches behind closed doors.

Should PAOK be found guilty of such a violation, AEK becomes the leader of the Super League, even if it does not beat Atromitos in its away game at Peristeri on Monday.