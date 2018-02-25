EU Commission Chief Urges FYROM to Resolve Name Dispute

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SKOPJE (AP) — European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has urged FYROM to resolve a long-standing naming dispute with neighboring Greece so the country can open membership talks with the European Union.

Juncker arrived in FYROM on Sunday to kick off a Western Balkans tour that also will include stops in Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Montenegro.

He met in the capital, Skopje, with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Junker praised FYROM for the “pace of reforms” needed to join the EU, but urged the government to settle the 25-year dispute over the “Macedonia” name.

Greece argues that FYROM’s use of it when it gained independence in 1991 implies territorial claims to its Macedonia province.

Juncker said: “Do your job with Greece…I do not intend to lecture those involved.”