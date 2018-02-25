Inmates Uprising in Athens’ Korydallos Prison Over Bomber’s Transfer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Inmates upset that a man charged with sending a package bomb that injured former interim Premier Lucas Papademos briefly took over a part of the allegedly high-security Korydallos Prison before a Greek Justice Ministry official intervened.

The incident started when when EKAM special forces entered the facility in order to transfer suspected bomber Constantinos Giagtzoglou, 29, back to Larissa Prison in central Greece, where he has been jailed pending trial, Kathimerini said.

Giagtzoglou had been brought to Athens for a court appearance and requested that he be allowed to remain at Korydallos Prison. He reportedly went on hunger strike when his request was denied.

According to initial reports, a number of inmates from the prison’s A and D wings, which house inmates connected to urban guerrilla and anarchist groups, reacted to the news of Giagtzoglou’s transfer and allegedly stole keys from the guards, taking over several communal spaces in the facility early on Feb. 24.

It took the Justice Ministry official to come to the prison to get it to stop, the report said, although it took some five hours and as anarchists briefly clashed outside with police.

Giatzoglou was charged in October, 2017 with joining a terrorist group, Conspiracy Cells of Fire, assembling and posting a letter bomb to Papademos with the intention of killing him. The group has a number of inmates in the prison where it’s said to have a strong influence.

Based on what police found in his apartment — firearms, bullets, detonators, explosives, timers, fake IDs and hashish — Giatzoglou was charged with possession of firearms and explosives in order to commit terrorist acts and supply terrorist groups, forgery, theft and drug possession.

Papademos, 70, the prime minister in 2011-12 and the Deputy Governor of the European Central Bank from 2002-2010, was seriously injured on May 25, 2017 when he opened a letter bomb. He was hospitalized for over a month.