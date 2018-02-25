Debt Relief, Not Write-off, Mulled for Greece by Creditors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ call for debt relief could be taken up by the country’s international creditors but it won’t include eliminating any of the 326 billion euros ($400.8 billion) in three bailouts, all of which will have to be repaid.

That was the word from Klaus Regling, head of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) euro rescue fund which, along with the European Union and European Central Bank makes up the Troika putting up 86 billion euros ($105.73 billion) in a third rescue package that is part of the bailouts that began in 2010 and came with brutal austerity measures attached.

Regling dismissed any idea of a write-down, or so-called “haircut” in the amount which Tsipras at one point said he hoped could be as much as third of what Greece owed, which would have required taxpayers in the other 18 Eurozone countries to pay the cost of generations of wild spending and patronage by Greek governments, continued by the coalition of his ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and its partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.

The bailouts end in August this year and Tsipras keeps insisting there will be a “clean exist” with no further monitoring even though he agreed to more pension cuts and automatic spending cuts if fiscal targets aren’t met.

The creditors, including the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund that took part in the two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($295.07 billion) but has stayed out of third, said the Greek economy will scrutiny for at least four more years and possibly decades, as have many analysts, major banks and the Bank of Greece.

But Regling said some kind of relief, such as a longer time to repay or lower interest rates could be on the table. “The technical work has started so that we are ready by the summer when the program ends,” Regling told reporters after giving a speech in Tokyo.

“If debt sustainability requires additional debt relief, we are prepared to grant that provided Greece continues with its reforms,” he said, the Reuters news agency reported.

The technical work, to be done by junior finance ministers and treasury officials from Eurozone countries, would tie the amount of relief to Greece’s growth rates, with estimates varying on how much that’s likely to be with revenues off target as an avalanche of hikes and new tariffs have driven up tax cheating.

Tsipras hopes there will be a successful return to markets when the bailouts out but two test runs that have sold well were at interest rates more than three times higher the bailouts and said investors trying to sell off their purchases.

The Greek debt is still at 177 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which Tsipras said is unsustainable and as he said the country can’t repay its debt at the same time he said he’s brought an economic recovery without mentioning that, if it happens, it would be because he reneged on anti-austerity promises.

Eurozone officials said this year they would consider extending the maturities and grace periods of their loans to Greece by a range from zero to 15 years. The average maturity now is 30 years.