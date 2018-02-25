Greek Foreign Minister Tells Turkey to Back Off Aegean Threats

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – With Turkish provocations in the Aegean growing – including a threat by a major political party it wants to invade Greece – Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias warned Ankara not to take on Greece, saying the country was more than ready to defend itself.

“Turkey must think about what I have been saying for two years, that Greece is neither Syria nor Iraq,” Kotzias said, referring to Turkish incursions in those countries.

“I honor and respect these two states and do not say this in a derogatory manner,” he said in radio comments, adding that Turkey must not think it can violate international law in the way it does in the Middle East. “Greece is an organized country, it has all the means to defend its borders and its territory,” he said.

That came after two incidents of Turkish vessels bumping into Greek naval and Coast Guard ships off the rocky, disputed islets of Imia where the two countries almost went to war in 1996. This time, with tensions rising, both withdrew their ships from the area but Turkish fighter jets continue to regularly violate Greek airspace with no rebuke from NATO, to which both countries belong, nor the United States, United Nations or European Union that Turkey wants to join.

Kotzias also noted how Turkish warships are blocking an Italian energy company ship from reaching waters off Cyprus where it is licensed to drill for oil and gas, and even threatening to sink it at one point.

The Italian Navy didn’t go to the company’s aid but French and American companies and ExxonMobil said they will go ahead with plans for energy research in the area and won’t be frightened off by Turkish warnings.

Kotzias, referring to those threats from Turkey to block foreign companies from Cypriot waters, said, “I don’t think Turkey can do this. Ankara knows that Cyprus’s energy plans are linked to France and the US,” he said, adding that Turkey wouldn’t dare confront those countries as it did with Italy.

The European Union put out a statement backing Greece and Cyprus, which he called “the most powerful one yet,” although it wasn’t backed up with anything but words.