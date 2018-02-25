Eyeing Keen Engineers, Tesla Building R&D office in Greece

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The growing American auto and energy company Tesla is developing a research and development office in Athens to utilize the country’s noted engineering base, much of which has left during an economic crisis in search of work and a future elsewhere.

Tesla, which builds electric cars, solar panels and even went into space, has been expanding and went into the United Kingdom and Germany and an official said a small R & D office in Greece would take advantage of keen engineering talent and the scientific community.

Three of Tesla’s top electric motor designers, Principal Motor Designer Konstantinos Laskaris, Motor Design Engineer Konstantinos Bourchas, and Staff Motor Design Engineer Vasilis Papanikolaou, all came out of the National Technical University of Athens.

The Greek team will help develop new electric motor technologies. The site Electrek reported that it was told by the company that the Athens office “will be comprised of a highly-qualified engineering team … (to) focus solely on limited research and development activities to accelerate electric motor technology development through close collaboration with our team in the US.”

The Tesla spokesperson added: “Greece has strong electric motor engineering talent and technical universities, offering tailored programs and specialized skills for electric motor technology,” and the office will start with 10 engineers.