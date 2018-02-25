New Democracy Holds 9.7% Lead Over Struggling SYRIZA, Tsipras

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – The major opposition New Democracy continues to have a sizeable lead over the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, by 9.7 percent in the latest poll that was bad news for his coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who have fallen out of favor almost completely.

The survey by the Metron Analysis firm for the Sunday weekly To Vima gave New Democracy a 34.9-25.2 percent edge over SYRIZA, which is reeling after Tsipras repeatedly reneged on anti-austerity promises and has lost a big chunk of his base apart from a hard-core not upset over continued pension cuts and an avalanche of new taxes and hikes.

The ultra-extreme right Golden Dawn, whose leaders and dozens of members are now in a third year of trial charging them with using neo-Nazi ideologies, hasn’t lost its nucleus despite the case, coming back into third with 9.4 percent.

They had fallen to fourth in a previous survey that showed the Movement for Change, a mishmash of center-left parties led by the formerly dominant PASOK Socialists who nearly vanished after violating their alleged principles to back austerity, gaining third.

This time it came in at 8.4 percent even after bringing in the once-promising but rapidly falling To Potami, a collection of academics and intellectuals and others, led by former TV presenter Stavros Theodorakis, who failed to galvanize any real support or find a focus.

The KKE Communists kept their usual percentage of around 7 percent and were in fifth, politically irrelevant as they have been for many years and noticeably quiet in Parliament where they rarely bark about austerity measures or make any significant public pronouncements apart from occasional protest rallies.

The only other party to get past the 3 percent threshold needed to be in Parliament in the next elections was the Union of Centrists, at exactly that percentage. It has been a backbench party with no impact.

ANEL, led by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, paid a heavy price for backing austerity after he left New Democracy to protest harsh measures put on workers, pensioners and the poor, only to support them to get into power as SYRIZA’s junior partner. ANEL and Kammenos didn’t register in the survey which showed it’s on the outs in the next elections.