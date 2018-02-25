PM Tsipras Meets With Seven US Congressmen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ΑΤΗΕΝΣ. The Greek-US relations and the regional developments with emphasis on the Turkish provocations in the area, the FYROM name dispute and the European perspective of the western Balkans, dominated Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ meeting on Saturday with seven US Congressmen, it was announced by the Prime Minister’s press office.

Συνάντηση με αντιπροσωπεία γερουσιαστών του Αμερικανικού Κογκρέσου σήμερα στο Μέγαρο Μαξίμου. pic.twitter.com/PXZbcNdn57 — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) February 24, 2018

Very much appreciate @PrimeministerGR Tsipras’ warm welcome and discussion of strong #US–#Greece relationship, deepening defense cooperation & Greece’s leadership role in the region with Congressional delegation led by @LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/GuSHcURVPc — Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbGreece) February 24, 2018