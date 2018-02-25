PM Tsipras Meets With Seven US Congressmen

By ANA February 25, 2018

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, FILE)

ΑΤΗΕΝΣ. The Greek-US relations and the regional developments with emphasis on the Turkish provocations in the area, the FYROM name dispute and the European perspective of the western Balkans, dominated Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ meeting on Saturday with seven US Congressmen, it was announced by the Prime Minister’s press office.

 

