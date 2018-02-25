Pavlopoulos: Harmonic Co-Existence of State and Church is Conditio Sine Qua Non

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos honoured President of Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos with the Grand Cross of Apostle Paul on Sunday at the Metropolitan Church of Athens in which was celebrated the Sunday of Orthodoxy.

President Pavlopoulos praised the Church’s work and especially its emblematic social role during the crisis at a dinner hosted in Archbishop Ieronymos and the members of the Standing Holy Synod of the Church of Greece honour for the Sunday of Orthodoxy.

Pavlopoulos noted that “the harmonic co-existence and cooperation between the State and the Church, according to its role provided by the Constitution, is condition sine qua non for the defence of our history and our country” and wished “the celebration of the Sunday of Orthodoxy to be the cradle for inspirations, meditations and decisions for the people and the church and of course for its leadership in order to be in condition, as a nation with a unique heritage, to carry out our historic mission. A mission which exceeds the limits of our country and extends inside our major European family and inside the international community in general”