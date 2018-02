0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Government’s Council of Defence and Foreign Affairs (KYSEA) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday at the Maximos mansion, focused on the latest developments in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean.

According to Prime Minister press office announcement, “KYSEA considered very positive EU’s strict message to Turkey on the violation of the international law and the total support to Greece and Cyprus’ sovereign rights”.