Obituaries

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ALECOS, ANTON

RACINE, WI (from the Racine Journal Times, published on Feb. 16) –Anton S. Alecos, age 88, passed away on his birthday, Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Platy, Greece, February 14, 1930, son of the late Sava and Anastasia Alecos. On November 5, 1950 in Platy, Greece he was united in marriage to Ann Merzanidou. They immigrated to the United States in 1956. Anton was employed by Rainfair Inc. for twenty-four years, retiring in 1981. He was a longtime member of the Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church and AHEPA. Above all he was devoted to and cherished time with his family. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of sixty-seven years, Ann; his children, Sava (Paula) Alecos, Heidi (Robert) Domanik; his grandchildren, Robert Domanik, Anthony (Collette) Domanik of Mokena, IL; his great-grandchildren, Corban and Alethea Domanik; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Phyllis Alecos, Maria (Sava) Telikizogliou, Kalliope (George) Papazoglou, Tasso (Sophia) Merzanidis; nephews and nieces, Jimmy Alecos and his daughter Zoie, Ted (Charlene) Alecos, Effie (Steve) Papanastasiou and their children Alex and Anna, Michael (Heidi) Papazoglou and their daughter Kerygma, Tony Papazoglou, Christine (Chris) Dunkle and their sons Peter and Thomas; many relatives in Greece and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, James Alecos and nephew, Spiro Alecos. Funeral services will be held at the Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 South Green Bay Road, Saturday, February 17, 2018, 12:30 P.M. with Rev. Father Athanasios C. Pieri officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 11:30 A.M. until time of service at 12:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church have been suggested. Anton’s family extends their sincere gratitude to Dr. Paap, Dr. Attaya, Dr. Papanastasiou, nurses on the fifth floor, and hospice nurses on the third floor at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care. Maresh-Meredith&Acklam Funeral Home 803 Main St. Racine, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com.

ANDRITSAKIS, KOSMAS

SACRAMENTO, CA (from The Sacramento Bee, published on Feb. 13) –February 10, 2018 Kosmas George Andritsakis passed away peacefully at home at the age of 86, with his family by his side. Born in Sparta, Greece (Vassara) in 1932 to George and PanayiotaAndritsakis, Kosmas came to the U.S. at the age of 19, seeking better opportunities than were available in war-torn Greece. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served in Germany during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Kosmas attended vocational school and earned licenses in plumbing, welding and sheet metal work. In 1957 he returned to Greece and married Anastasia Stathopoulos. Together they immigrated to the U.S. and lived in Idaho and Utah, where they had four daughters. The family moved to California in 1975, where Kosmas opened a sheet metal works shop in Riverbank, California, which he operated with Anastasia for over 30 years. Kosmas was a modest man who led a humble life. He brought his “old country” work ethic to his business and his clients praised him as a “master of metal.” He worked in good faith, and he had faith in the goodness of people. He created everything from rotisserie barbecues, heating/air ducts, and church steeples, to playground equipment for his grandchildren. Kosmas was a devoted husband, father and papou (grandpa). He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anastasia, his four daughters: PoitaCernius (William) of Newport Beach, and Katherine Kaminski (Bruce), Helen Andritsakis and Georgia Andritsakis, all of Elk Grove, as well as seven grandchildren: Ariana, Jason, Andrew and Natalie Cernius; and Mark, John, and Kristina Kaminski; and his brother Nick Andritsakis (Despina) and nephew George Andritsakis of Utah, and other relatives in Greece. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Eleni Stavrakos and brother Pete Andritsakis. Trisagion Services will be held at 7pm on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at St. Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, 9165 Peets Street, Elk Grove, CA 95758. Funeral services will be held at St. Katherine’s on Friday, February 16th at 10am.

CAPTAIN, STEPHANS.

LYNNFIELD, MA (from The Boston Globe, published on Feb. 16) – Stephan S. CaptainAge 83, of Lynnfield.Husband of Ekaterine “Katy” (Tsouvalis) Captain.Also leaving his two loving daughters, Felicia and her husband Matthias Kiehm of Weston and Demetria and her husband Christopher Lawson of Boston and two cherished grandchildren, Maximilian and Ekaterina Kiehm. Stephan was born in Eressos, Lesvos, Greece on November 26, 1934, the oldest child of the late Stavros and FilisiaXenelisKapetanios and brother to the late Lena Papailiou. A true entrepreneur, he founded the restaurant chain, Captain Pizza and established several locations in the Boston area. Visiting Hours: Sunday from 4-7pm. Funeral service on Monday at 11am in St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, Peabody, MA.Donations and further details at www.mackeyfuneralhome.com.Mackey Funeral Home 128 S. Main St. Middleton, MA 978 774 0033.

KOSTALAS, ISITHOROS

YORK, PA (from the York Daily Record & York Dispatch, published on Feb. 6) – Isithoros “Sid” Kostalas, 68, died on February 3, 2018 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Nina (Henry) Kostalas of York. Born in Inousses, Chios, Greece on April 30, 1949, he was the son of the late Kostas and Maria (Kantaras) Kostalas. Sid was a commercial painter and served in the Greek Navy. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Kostas Kostalas and his wife, Whitney of York, Maria Kostalas of York, Kathryn Robinson of York, Mary Robinson of Boston, MA and Peter Robinson of York; three granddaughters, Alyssa, Arianna and Elsa; two brothers, Anthony Kostalas of Youngstown, OH, PanayiotiKostalas of Chios, Greece; and two sisters, Anthoula Stergiou of York and NomikiKostalas of Athens, Greece. He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Pine Grove Road, York with Father Andrew N. Tsikitas officiating. Viewings will be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church and on Thursday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to York Health Foundation for York Cancer Care Center, 50 N. Duke St., 2nd Floor, York, PA 17403 or to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Pine Grove Road, York, PA 17403. Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.

KOTSONIS, SPYROS

CHICAGO, IL (from the Chicago Tribune, published on Feb. 7) – Spyros P. Kotsonis, a native of KalesmenoEvrytanias, Greece, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2018. Beloved husband of Nicoletta “Niki” nee Balassi; Loving father of Efrosine “Lori” (George) Chiampas; proud grandfather of Katia and AthanChiampas; devoted son of the late Panagiotis and EfrosineKotsonis; dear brother of Katerina (the late Stathis) Pallas, Maroula (the late Demetri) Koutsabas, the late John (Koula) Kotsonis, the late Athanasios (Dina) Kotsonis; dear brother-in-law, uncle and Godfather to many. Spyros was a well known and respected dental technician and an avid Olympiakos fan. Visitation 4:30-9:00 pm on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Family and Friends will meet for funeral service at 10:30 am on Friday at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 Winona St. Interment in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd.For information 773-736-3833.

KUTRAS, GEORGE

REDDING, CA (from the Redding Record Searchlight, published on Feb. 6) – George C. Kutras Redding 1928-2018. George passed away on January 20, 2018 due to complications from pneumonia. He was born on July 27, 1928 to Frances and Christ Kutras, who immigrated from Sparta, Greece. George was born in the old Kutras farmhouse at the base of Butte Street in Redding. As a child, George was brought up with strong family values in a Greek household. In his youth during the Depression years, George spent his time working on the Kutras dairy farm. George attended grammar school at Pine Street School. He got his start in athletics playing basketball for Siebert Stephens in 6th grade. He attended Shasta High School where he played varsity football for Chuck Sharp as a freshman and varsity basketball for Harlan Carter his sophomore year. As a junior, he competed in the Track and Field State finals running the quarter mile in 50 flat in Compton, California. He was edged out by a winning time of 49.3. George played on two championship basketball teams at Shasta High for Harlan Carter. In his senior year at Shasta High he was the student body president. George continued his athletic career at Chico State playing basketball for Art Acker and Gene Maxey where his teams won 3 Far Western Conference championships. George also boxed for Chico State. Kutras was awarded a bachelor’s degree in pre-law with emphasis in history, economics and literature from Chico State. He was married to Connie Palmos in 1948 and was accepted to Hastings law school. He opted to enroll in graduate studies at Chico State. He received a master’s degree in history while coaching the Chico State freshmen basketball team. Following graduation, he taught at Anderson and Shasta High Schools. Subsequently, he started teaching at Shasta College. During his tenure at the college he taught history, served as head basketball coach, assistant football coach, Dean of Men, Dean of the Social Science department, Vice President of Instruction, and President of Shasta College along-side of Superintendent Kenneth B. Cerretta. Throughout his career at Shasta college he was engaged in many civic affairs and community service organizations. In 1978, George married his second wife, Esther Floratos. George retired from his fulltime position as President of Shasta College in 1993, but kept active in the college community for another 10 years. He enjoyed his golden years with his family and friends. Kutras was an avid outdoorsman throughout his life. George had a personality that welcomed everyone into his life and affected those that he met in a very positive and personal way. He deeply loved his family, his Greek heritage, the town of Redding and the lands along the Sacramento River. He was preceded in death by his parents, Christ and Frances Kutras; his mother-in-law, Sophia Kutrubis; cousin John Kutrubis; his uncle George Kutrubis; cousin Nick Mihalopulos; his first wife, Connie Kutras Thorpe; and his wife, Esther Kutras. George is survived by his son, Chris (Terri), daughters Demetra Kutras, Janet Understein and Kathy Wilson (Bob) and grandchildren George Kutras, Sophia Kutras and David Wilson. A private service will be held on February 9, 2018. There will be a Celebration of Life for George held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Redding. Please sign the guestbook at http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/redding/.