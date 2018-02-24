This Week in Greek History February 23 to March 2

0 SHARES Share Tweet

February 23:

On this day in 532, Byzantine Emperor Justinian I gave the order for a new basilica to be built in Constantinople- Hagia Sophia. The order from the emperor came after the destruction of the former seat of the Eastern Orthodox faith during the Nika Riots that burned nearly half of the Byzantine capital to the ground.

The architectural designs of the new great basilica were taken care of by renowned physicist Isidore of Miletus and mathematician Anthemius of Tralles. Over ten thousand laborers were used to build Hagia Sophia, which took 5 years and 10 months to complete. From its creation, it remained a Christian cathedral from 537 to 1453 when Constantinople, and the Byzantine Empire as whole, was conquered by the Islamic Ottoman Empire which turned it into mosque and then a museum after 1935. The interior was defaced and looted following the Ottoman conquering of the city. Most of the fabled frescoes and mosaics depicting Christian saints were completely removed and icons were burned. Today, Hagia Sophia is largely empty on the inside and apart from the structure itself would likely be unrecognizable from the interior to people who lived at the time of its completion.According to Greek folklore, the last emperor of the Byzantine Empire, Constantine XI Palaiologos, sought refuge in Hagia Sophia as the Ottoman Empires burst through the walls of Constantinople. He, along with the last remaining defenders of the city, performed the last Greek orthodox church service to this day and battled on as the Ottomans fought their way into the basilica. When the fighting was over, Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II demanded the head of the Byzantine emperor. However, the body of the emperor was never recovered and the story goes that he took a secret passageway into Hagia Sophia’s vast corridors and found a hidden room where he went to sleep and will one day wake when Constantinople is in Christian hands again. He is said to be marbleized and therefore known as the “Marmaromenos Vasilias.”

March 1:

On this day in 1896, Greek pianist, conductor and composer Dimitris Mitropoulos was born in Athens. Mitropoulos, however, would spend the lion’s share of his life abroad, in the United States, where he became a citizen in 1946.

Mitropoulos demonstrated his extraordinary musical mind at very early ages when he would host impromptu musical gatherings at his home every Saturday afternoon while he was in secondary school. He furthered his musical education at the Athens conservatory as well as Brussels and Berlin. While he was an orchestra man through and through, Mitropoulos also was active in opera and from 1954 to his death in 1960 was the principal conductor of the New York Metropolitan Opera, conducting operas of many the greats, such as Puccini and Verdi, and earning praise for his approach to Alban Berg’s piece, Wozzeck. His photographic memory was legendary and Mitropoulos was able to go for entire performances without sheet music in front of him, conducting the entire orchestra from memory. A devoutly religious man, maintaining a monk-like lifestyle, Mitropoulos never wed.

On November 2, 1960 at the age of 64, Dimitris Mitropoulos passed away due to a heart attack while he was rehearsing a Gustav Mahler piece with the Milanese Orchestra in Milan. The New York Timescharacterized him as “brilliant” and a “giant” in his field. Mitropoulos is undoubtedly one of Modern Greece’s most important and globally renowned musical greats.