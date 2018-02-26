Aliki Theofilopoulos Brings Her Love of Animation to Television and Film

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aliki Theofilopoulos is an accomplished director, story artist, animator, designer, writer, and creator, among other things. She began her career with Walt Disney Feature Animation in 1995 as an animation trainee. She then went on to animate on such films as Hercules, Tarzan, and Treasure Planet. She has also developed various projects for major studios like Nickelodeon and Disney.

Theofilopoulos is also well-known for being an executive producer and director on Disney’s hit series Descendants Wicked World, as well as a Primetime Emmy-nominated writer and storyboard artist, and Emmy-nominated songwriter for Disney’s Phineas and Ferb.

Born in the Southern California beach town La Jolla, her mother is from Thessaloniki and her father from Patras. She now lives in Los Angeles with her two children.

“I do visit Greece,” Theofilopoulos told TNH. “I have participated in the Animasyros Animation festival in Syros (for three years in a row now) and was a speaker at TEDx in Athens in 2016. I have family that live in and around Athens, and enjoy seeing them during my visits to Greece.”

Besides her visits to Greece, Theofilopoulos grew up Greek as well. “My parents were both born in Greece, so my brothers and I grew up with many Greek people, food, and traditions in the house. My mother is an incredible cook! Sadly, my parents did not teach us the language,” she added. “My heritage has definitely influenced me both personally and professionally.”

What about Greeks and Greek-Americans in the industry? She doesn’t know too many, “but the few I know, like Spyros Tsiounis and Nassos Vakalis are friends of mine, in addition to some Greek American voice talent.I have also met many new Greek friends who are involved in film or animation, in one capacity or another through Animaysros.”

Theofilopoulos became interested in animation early on. “At a very young age, I feel in love with animation.I absolutely loved all the classic Disney films like Peter Pan and Dumbo, but also the more slapstick, cartoony cartoons, like Looney Tunes and Popeye.As long as I can remember, I had a strong love of drawing and telling stories. I just knew I had to be a part of this industry some day!”

Theofilopoulos told TNH about particular projects that have stood out for her more so than others. “My first film, Hercules, was special because it was my first job. Also it was a story from Greek mythology. The next project that stands out was the movie Tarzan.I worked with an animator named John Ripa (who is half Greek, by the way) who was an amazing mentor to me.I would say the project that had the biggest impact on me though was Phineas and Ferb. On that show I got to storyboard, write dialogue, animate, write songs, and even was a voice for the character, Mandy. I also spoke some words of Greek for an episode!”

And what about cartoons she created? “I was an executive producer of Disney’s Descendants Wicked World (along with my partner on the project, Jenni Cook.) It was a lot of fun to take a Disney heritage project that began as a novel, then a live action TV movie, and develop an animated series out of it. I have also produced shorts for Nickelodeon, Frederator, and pilots for Disney and Amazon.”

Comparing animated films today with those of past generations, not only in terms of technology but also content and intended audiences, Theofilopoulos says she is “happy to see many more memorable female leads, especially comic female leads in films and TV series than there has been in the past. Animation currently spreads across all genres and audiences.Streaming has really expanded the options for animated storytelling. It’s an exciting time!”

For the time being, Theofilopoulos is very happy Supervising Producing a new show for DreamworksTV called Harvey Street Kids, which is scheduled to appear on Netflix this summer. But “ultimately, I would like to have my own original series. I think it would be fun to direct a feature someday as well.”

What advice would she give to aspiring animation students or artists? “Draw all the time. Observe life. Learn writing and story, not just drawing. Stay teachable.”