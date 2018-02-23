Solar Electric Vehicle Charging Station to Be Installed on Tilos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TILOS, Greece – A solar electric vehicle charging station will be installed on the island of Tilos in cooperation with the University of Piraeus. The research committee approved the funding of the installation of the island’s first vehicle charging station using solar energy.

As the Tilos municipality announced, it is a very important and innovative initiative for the island as the procedures for the installation are part of its cooperation with the University of Piraeus through the European Programme TILOS-Horizon 2020.

According to the research team’s proposal, the specific station will become an example for clean electromobility throughout the islands and will offer charging equipment for two cars or one car and two motorcycles. The power will be supplied by harvesting solar radiation with the assistance of modern photovoltaic frames and will contribute to even greater energy autonomy for Tilos, with important environmental benefits. The photovoltaic station will be delivered by Piraeus University in the context of their cooperation for the implementation of the European Project TILOS-Horizon 2020.