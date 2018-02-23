What’s in a Name? a Strategy for Transforming Poor Policy By Christopher Tripoulas February 23, 2018 FILE - Thessaloniki prepares to host the mass protest against the use of "Macedonia" in FYROM's name, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. (Photo by MotionTeam/Vasilis Ververidis) To Read this Article Login or Subscribe Login Subscribe Related News Hypocrisies Permeate Even as Dead Bodies AccumulateArchbishop Chrysanthos: the Champion of Pontos 1916-18Forget Novartis, Economy, Banks – Here’s Greece’s Real Scandal Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email *