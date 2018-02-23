Novartis “Scandal” Case Shaky, SYRIZA Charged With Smear Campaign

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – A coming parliamentary probe of charges that 10 politicians who are rivals of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA took bribes from the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis could be sent back to prosecutors who haven’t been able to find any evidence apart from claims from secret, protected witnesses.

One of the targets of the alleged scandal, who, along with others said it was manufactured by the government to distract attention from its reneging on anti-austerity promises and a furor over plans to give the name Macedonia away in a new composite for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) said SYRIZA was conducting a smear campaign.

Dimitris Avramopoulos, the European Commissioner in charge of migrant affairs and a veteran of the New Democracy Conservatives who are the main opposition to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, said it was political persecution and unfounded.

Hours after a vote in Parliament to set up a committee to look into the secret accusations by unnamed alleged witnesses, with no money trail being found yet despite charges the politicians took 50 million euros ($61.57 million) in bribes, Avramopoulos lashed out.

He was in New York and unable to attend the fierce debate in which some of the other targets angrily and tearfully denounced Tsipras and SYRIZA, who are reeling in the polls and also charged the scandal was fake and manufactured and wouldn’t stand.

Later, Avramopoulos said, “I am determined to seek vindication, beyond any shadow of doubt, and this will occur when it is proven in court that the testimonies against me are false in their entirety. They are fabricated and dictated,” and phony.

Earlie he said the “scum” who brought the charges he said are fake “will find themselves in the dock” and has sued to force revelation of the names of the secret accusers, as has another target, former Premier and then New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras, who was unseated by Tsipras in January, 2015.

With tensions running high and the government unable to back claims it was the most massive scandal in the country’s history, the case file might be sent back to the prosecutors, said Kathimerini, with the issue fomenting bitterness and charges by political opponents SYRIZA would find it backfire.

Only one Greek politician named in an FBI probe that’s not part of the Greek case wasn’t even named in the Greek investigation, overseen by two separate anti-corruption prosecutors, the first of whom resigned, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

“Yesterday’s debate turned into a Waterloo for the government majority,” was the first reaction by New Democracy spokeswoman Maria Spyraki, who also warned the Tsipras government “not to conclude the preliminary (Parliamentary) committee (of inquiry) in haste, something Mr. (Alexis) Tsipras has already announced.”

“The accusers became defendants, and an attempt at criminal prosecution against its opponents is nothing more than political persecution,” she added.

So far there’s virtually no evidence to substantiate the claims of protected witnesses and the fact that some of the alleged offenses have expired under the statute of limitations.

SYRIZA’s parliamentary spokesman Nikos Xydakis told Real FM that he believed the committee would “roughly” follow the course of the investigation for Yiannos Papantoniou, a former finance minister, who, along with his wife, was found to have hidden 1.3 million euros ($1.48 million) in a secret Swiss bank account but fined only 12,801 euros ($14,600) each as a penalty.

In Papantoniou’s case, the investigation was returned to prosecutors when it was determined that his alleged offenses had expired under the statute of limitations.

New Democracy said the case was a sideshow and political carnival and that it was an excuse for failure and “attempt to criminally persecute its rivals clearly amounted to nothing more than a political persecution.”

“The accusers became the accused,” New Democracy said, believing arguments of critics in the debate – it refused to take part in the vote – were more compelling than those put forth by the government.

That includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who left New Democracy in a bitter breakup because the Conservatives backed austerity, breaking their vows to oppose it – which he did to get into the coalition with SYRIZA.

Tsipras’ office said that “the only failure in Parliament is the stance of ND,” and claiming that ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is “scared of his own MPs,” Members of Parliament, because they boycotted the 10 secret ballots over charges from three secret witnesses.