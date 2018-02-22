Gov’t “Met Its Waterloo” in Parliament Debate on Novartis, ND Spokeswoman Says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – “The ruling majority met its Waterloo during Wednesday’s debate in parliament,” stated main opposition New Democracy (ND) spokeswoman Maria Spyraki on Thursday, while briefing the press.

“We warn the government not to hastily close the preliminary examination committee as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has announced. For ND it is a non-negotiable condition that the witnesses be examined in a cross-examination with the political persons that will be brought to the committee,” she added.

On Greece’s rating upgrade by Moody’s, Spyraki said that the government is celebrating because after three years the Greek economy returns gasping and with 15 billion euros additional measures to the point it was in 2014. “The way is still long for the Greek economy and the Greek government’s actions are not consistent with a return to normality,” she said.