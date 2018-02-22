Giannis Antetokounmpo New International Ambassador of The Hellenic Initiative

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK – Follows the official statement released on February 21, 2018, by The Hellenic Initiative.

“The Hellenic Initiative (THI) is pleased to announce that NBA Star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is joining the THI team as an “International Ambassador.” Giannis’ family emigrated from Nigeria to Greece, where he was born and raised. A world-renown basketball phenomenon, Giannis signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013, and is enjoying an outstanding professional career, after a remarkable amateur career in Greece.

“As an International Ambassador of The Hellenic Initiative, Giannis demonstrates the depth and breadth not only of the Greek spirit, but also the commitment of the Greek Diaspora around the world in their solidarity for Greece. His enthusiasm, youth, commitment and love for his homeland embody the best of Hellenic ideals. The Hellenic Initiative is privileged that Giannis has made this commitment and looks forward to working with him.

“On behalf of the THI Board, George P. Stamas commented on this news:

‘Giannis Antetokounmpo is one remarkable human being whose accomplishments in sports and in life speak volumes for who he is as a persona and as an athlete of the highest order. The Hellenic Initiative is proud that he has chosen to express his solidarity with Greece by joining our worldwide efforts to raise awareness and funding for a better future for Greece.’

“Giannis himself commented:

‘I am delighted to join The Hellenic Initiative’s team to help Greece and make a difference. The Hellenic Initiative alongside with my own foundation and charitable endeavors will hopefully give back to the country that raised me. Life has changed so much for me since I left Greece, but much of who I am is because of where I came from. I am proud to add my name to The Hellenic Initiative to help change the lives of the people of Greece for the better.'”