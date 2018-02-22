Greek Finance Chief Rips ECB President Over Delayed Bailout Monies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Usually mild Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos reportedly got fired up in an exchange with European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi, blaming him for blocking the release of 5.7 million euros ($7 billion) in bailout monies over undone reforms.

Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into embarrassing surrenders to Greece’s international lenders, primarily the Troika of the European Union-ECB-European Stability Mechanism over terms of a third rescue package, this one of 86 billion euros ($105.66 billion) was said to have confronted Draghi before a meeting of Eurozone officials reviewing Greece’s progress in imposing more austerity measures.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras had vowed to reverse big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings but agreed to more brutal conditions on workers, pensioners and the poor to satisfy the lenders and get more monies.

While Greece finished 108 of 110 undone prior actions, the two that weren’t done – electronic foreclosures and the stalled $8 billion development of the old Hellenikon International Airport – held up disbursement of the next installment of bailout funds.

Tsakalotos and Tsipras have both said there will be a “clean exit” from 326 billion euros ($400.51 billion) in three bailouts when they expire in August but major banks, analysts, the creditors and Bank of Greece Governor said monitoring of the Greek economy will go on and there could be a need for a precautionary credit line.

That has undercut the government’s story it’s bringing a recovery after eight years of austerity and crisis at the same time Tsipras said Greece can’t repay its debt and needs restructuring, if not an outright write-off of as much as one-third of what it owes.

Tsakalotos got his back up in apparent anger that Draghi is undermining the clean exit claims, said the newspaper Kathimerini in a report on the mini-showdown, indicating it was a tense face-off.

Draghi reportedly wanted the government to push harder for foreclosures as Tsipras has already broken his vow of “Not one home in the hands of banks,” and the ECB chief was said to have suggested the government replace notaries who refuse to take part in home auctions.

Tsakalotos interrupted Draghi to say the reason the review has not been wrapped up is due to issues beyond the government’s direct control, noting a Presidential decree is needed for the Hellenikon project to proceed, years behind schedule.

Elements in SYRIZA don’t want any foreign businesses in Greece at the same time he’s trying to woo them and speed the sale of state enterprises and assets he vowed to block before reneging on that along with virtually every anti-austerity promise he made.

Protesters have been trying to block the confiscation of Greek homes, clashing with riot police inside courthouses, leading to the pending electronic foreclosures online to get around them and as the government said it would lift due process and have them arrested and automatically prosecuted if they get in the way.