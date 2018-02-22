Kammenos Says He Will Oppose Macedonia Name Giveaway

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, the Independent Greeks (ANEL) leader, said he will not support a plan by Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, whom he serves in a coalition, to let the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) keep the word Macedonia in a new composite name being negotiated.

But Kammenos didn’t say whether he would keep his pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic party in the coalition as leaving it would take him out of power and with polls showing he only has about 1 percent support after joining Tsipras in reneging on anti-austerity vows.

That could put him in the position of having theoretical opposition but staying in the coalition with his alleged ideological rivals, to whom he gave his party’s nine votes so that the government could have a scant three-vote majority in Parliament.

Kammenos has a history of contradictions and reversing himself and left his former party, the New Democracy Conservatives, in opposition to austerity measures he then voted for when Tsipras proposed more.

Speaking to lawmakers during a heated debate on whether to probe 10 top politicians accused of taking bribes from pharmaceutical giant Novartis, he said he would do whatever it takes – short of leaving the government – to prevent the name giveaway by the anti-nationalist Tsipras and SYRIZA.

The Leftists want to end a 26-year-long dispute and bring FYROM into NATO – which Tsipras said he wanted Greece to leave – and give the Balkan neighbor a path into the European Union, both blocked by Greek vetoes so far.

“Of course I disagree with the government’s handling of the name issue. I have said so publicly,” he told lawmakers. “Not only will I never vote for such a thing, but I will do everything in my power to prevent (the government) ceding the term Macedonia,” he said even though he’s essentially powerless to do so short of walking out of the coalition, which he earlier said he wasn’t willing to do.

United Nations Special Envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer, has been trying for two decades to find a solution and just reopened talks after a three-year break amid with the United States eager to get FYROM into NATO as a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans.

He has reportedly put five names on the table with qualifiers such as Upper, Northern or New but said all would include Macedonia – which FYROM already calls itself, as do 140 other countries – and said Greece must concede even though it could keep up its vetoes unless another name was agreed.

Polls show up to 68 percent of Greeks oppose the name giveaway and two rallies in Thessaloniki – which FYROM claims along with the real Macedonia in Greece – and in Athens drew hundreds of thousands of protesters.

“My relationship with the government and with Alexis Tsipras is an honorable relationship,” said Kammenos.

“They (SYRIZA) also disagree with me on many issues, but we have a duty and a mandate from the Greek people to come together in this Parliament as people who disagree with each other,” he said, signaling he will stay even if the name Macedonia is given away.

He has previously barked some opposition to other SYRIZA policies antithetical to ANEL’s alleged principles before giving way and supporting them to back Tsipras and stay in power himself.