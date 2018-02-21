Stathakos Joins Commercial Lending Practice Group as an Associate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EAST MEADOW, NY – Penni Stathakos, a resident of Centereach, Long Island, joined the Commercial Lending Practice Group at Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman, LLP as an Associate in East Meadow. She has substantial experience in representing institutional lenders in real estate transactions.

Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Stathakos was an Associate Sankel, Skurman & McCartin, LLP in Manhattan for three years where she concentrated in the areas of commercial lending. In addition to performing closings, she drafted loan documents, including promissory notes, mortgages, assignments, and consolidation and subordination agreements. Stathakos drafted notes and line letters for commercial line of credit transactions and conducted due diligence examinations including title and survey examinations to insure a clear asset for the lender’s collateral.

She began her commercial lending practice as an Associate at a Brooklyn-based law firm, where she worked for three years.

Before she became an attorney, Stathakos was a Title Insurance Processor and Closer at a title insurance company in Brooklyn.

She earned her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Pace University School of Law in 2012, and her Bachelor of Science in Finance, magna cum laude, from St. Joseph’s College in 2008. While a law student, she interned at Keane & Beane, P.C. and clerked for The Honorable Richard A. Molea, the Supervising Judge of the Supreme and County Court Criminal Parts in the Ninth Judicial District.

Stathakos is admitted to practice in the state of New York and New Jersey. She is a member of the New York State Bar Association, New York City Bar Association, and the Hellenic Lawyers Association.

Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman, LLP, Long Island’s second largest full-service law firm, has offices in Nassau and Suffolk Counties. Its 15 practice areas include: real estate, real property tax certiorari and condemnation, cooperative and condominium, land use, environmental law, corporate/securities, litigation, commercial lending, labor relations/employment law, bankruptcy and debtor/creditor rights, nonprofit/tax exempt and religious organizations, trusts and estates, elder law, telecommunications law, and criminal law.