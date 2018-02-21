President Pavlopoulos: Greece is a Quiet Force Never Afraid of its Enemies (Photos)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IOANNINA, Greece – Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos is paying a visit to the northwestern city of Ioannina to attend the 105th anniversary since the city’s liberation from the Ottoman Rule.

“We Greeks, a people and nation of peace and democracy, know how to defend when needed and against everyone, our borders, our territorial integrity and our national sovereignty that now comprise the frontier, territory and sovereignty of the European Union,” Pavlopoulos stated.

“Greece is a quiet force that respects its friends but was never afraid of its enemies, and its armed forces are in position to prove it at any time,” concluded Pavlopoulos.