Over 27 million tourists visited Greece in 2017, according to Bank of Greece (BoG) figures.

Tourist traffic increased by 9.7 percent, reaching 27,194 million visitors against 24,799 million visitors in 2016.

Specifically, visitor flows through airports increased by 9.9%, while visitor flows through road border-crossing points also increased, by 8.7%.

In 2017, travel receipts rose by 10.5%, compared with the previous year, to 14,596 million euros. This development is attributed to increases in receipts from within the EU28 by 13.8% to 9,843 million euros and in receipts from outside the EU28 by 5.6% to 4,327 million euros.

In particular, receipts from euro area residents rose by 20.6% to 6,270 million euros, while receipts from residents of non-euro area EU28 countries also increased, by 3.6% to 3,573 million euros.

Specifically, receipts from France rose by 17.3% to 992 million euros, as did receipts from Germany, by 31.5% to 2,553 million euros. Receipts from the United Kingdom also increased, by 11.6% to 2,061 million euros.

Turning to non-EU28 countries, receipts from Russia decreased by 3.6% to 418 million euros, whereas receipts from the United States rose by 4.4% to 803 million euros.