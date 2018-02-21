Turkish Military Aircrafts Violate Athens FIR on Wednesday

By ANA February 21, 2018

FILE - Greek fighter jets. Photo: Eurokinissi

Turkish military aircrafts flew over the islets of Makronissi and Anthropofagi of the island complex of Fourni as well as over Agathonissi, infringing on Athens FIR by not submitting a flight plan. The airpanes were recongised and intercepted by Greek aircrafts.

According to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, a Turkish aircraft formation of two F-4s and two F-16s violated Athens FIR at 14:02 on Wednesday. At 14:27 they flew over Makronissi and Anthropofagi at an altitude of 19,500 feet, exiting at 14:30.

At the same time (14:30) the two F-16 flew again over Makronissi and Anthropofagi at 20,000 feet and two minutes later they flew over Agathonissi at the same altitude. The Turkish F-16 passed over Agathonissi once again at 14:35 at 23,000 feet before leaving.

All Turkish aicrafts were intercepted by Greek military aircrafts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *