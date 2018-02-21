Turkish Military Aircrafts Violate Athens FIR on Wednesday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Turkish military aircrafts flew over the islets of Makronissi and Anthropofagi of the island complex of Fourni as well as over Agathonissi, infringing on Athens FIR by not submitting a flight plan. The airpanes were recongised and intercepted by Greek aircrafts.

According to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, a Turkish aircraft formation of two F-4s and two F-16s violated Athens FIR at 14:02 on Wednesday. At 14:27 they flew over Makronissi and Anthropofagi at an altitude of 19,500 feet, exiting at 14:30.

At the same time (14:30) the two F-16 flew again over Makronissi and Anthropofagi at 20,000 feet and two minutes later they flew over Agathonissi at the same altitude. The Turkish F-16 passed over Agathonissi once again at 14:35 at 23,000 feet before leaving.

All Turkish aicrafts were intercepted by Greek military aircrafts.