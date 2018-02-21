ND Leader Mitsotakis Express His Support to Cyprus President Anastasiades

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades spoke on the phone with main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday.

Mitsotakis expressed his support on the issue emerged after Turkey’s issue of new NAVTEX in Cyprus’ EEZ.

He noted that the escalating Turkish provocation is harassing the stabilisation in the wider region of southeastern Mediterrenean and reassured Anastasiades that he will do whatever possible in order the Turkish provocation to be highlighted and Cyprus’ sovereign rights to be safeguarded and the violations of the international law by Turkey to end.