Anastasiades Wants EU, UN Help Over Turkish Drilling Blockade

With Turkish warships continuing to keep an Italian energy company from reaching waters where it is licensed to drill for oil and gas, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said he would bring it before a key European Union leaders meeting on Feb. 23.

Turkey, which doesn’t recognize Cyprus and bars its ships and planes, has been trying for more than a decade to get into the EU but has seen its push now facing objections from Germany and France although Greece hasn’t objected.

The legitimate government of Cyprus, which belongs to the EU – excluding the northern third unlawfully occupied since a 1974 Turkish invasion – gave license to Italy’s ENI, France’s Total and the Texas company Noble Energy to look for energy off the coast.

But Turkey also doesn’t recognize the Law of the Sea, apart from when it wants, nor Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and has demanded a share of any potentially lucrative revenues that may be found.

Cypriot authorities are planning to file an initiative with the United Nations, which has steered far clear so far and as the CEO of ENI said he might have to pull back unless a diplomatic solution is found.

Anastasiades, who has remained mostly quiet during the blockade, that has drawn only limited condemnation from the EU and United States, spoke with Greek Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader and New Democracy major opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis about Turkey’s actions.

Mitsotakis said he would ask the center-right European People’s Party (EPP), the largest grouping in the European Parliament, to bring up Turkey’s provocations, said Kathimerini.

That came after Turkey reissued a NAVTEX reserving an area inside Block 3 of Cyprus’ EEZ where energy drilling was to take place but now could be off-limits with military exercises set to be conducted through March 10.

The previous notice, which expires Feb. 22, blocked the Saipem 1200 drillship chartered by ENI, and other vessels, from approaching Block 3 and threatens to scuttle the deal, licenses and operation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warning he won’t relent and said Cyprus would back off if he sent more warships and fighter planes to the area.

Anastasiades was set to meet with the US ambassador to Cyprus, Kathleen Doherty, at the Presidential Palace as well. She accompanied US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on a visit to Ankara last week.