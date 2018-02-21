Novartis “Scandal” Debate Rocks On in Greek Parliament, Targets Cite Plot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – A government push to probe 10 rivals politicians tied to an alleged scandal involving the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis kicked off in Parliament on Feb. 21 with prosecutors still hunting for evidence, four of those targeted, purported witnesses being kept secret and no proof yet anything happened.

The “scum who set up this conspiracy will find themselves in the dock,” said European Commission chief Dimitris Avramopoulos, one of those whose names were leaked in a case prosecutors sent to Parliament as the alleged witnesses stories kept changing.

He had sued over the case, as have former Premier Antonis Samaras, and former Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis who likewise have denied charges and said the case was a plot to distract attention from the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s negotiations with international creditors and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ plan to let the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) keep the word Macedonia in a new composite name.

Samaras was a former New Democracy leader, Georgiadis is the party’s Vice-President and Avramopoulos is a veteran member of the party and they’ve gone after Tsipras and his government, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who left New Democracy in a fury and has been sniping at his former colleagues since.

The allegations are that the 10 cited in the secret report from secret witnesses with secret charges took up to 50 million euros ($61.61 million) in bribes to help Novartis fix prices and control the flu market. The company said it would cooperate but that there’s no indication of wrongdoing and its former head in Greece said the case is a “gross farce”.

The scene was tense in Parliament as the debate began on whether to forward the case and lift immunity for the politicians, with New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he wouldn’t let it become a carnival even though he might back a probe to force transparency.

Costas Zachariadis, the head of SYRIZA’s parliamentary group told Parapolitika radio that, “We don’t want Parliament to become an arena or a Colosseum,” with tensions simmering over whether the case was a scandal or a government conspiracy to bring down the opposition with New Democracy holding leads up to 17 percent over SYRIZA after Tsipras reneged on anti-austerity promises and made the Macedonia name giveaway push.

Most of the targets were expected to take the floor and blister the government and prosecutors and have demanded hoods be removed from the secret witnesses who made so far unfounded accusations behind closed doors without their names being revealed.

Tsipras and his party leaders were also expected to speak with reports they would blame their rivals for corruption scandals as the cause of the country’s financial crisis which led successive governments – including SYRIZA – since 2010 to ask for what turned into three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($401.69 billion).

Avramopoulos, who was Greece’s health minister from 2006-2009, will be in New York for a meeting but is expected to send a written statement ripping claims that a line of politicians took money, some in bags or suitcases, to help Novartis.

In an interview with SKAI TV, Avramopoulos said he was open to being investigated so that the affair can be resolved.

“Justice will speak, until the moment when those scumbags who set up this conspiracy find themselves in the dock,” he said. “Let them investigate my colleagues,” he said. “And if they find anything, let them face the firing squad.”

There were expected to be 10 ballots, one for each of those mentioned in the prosecutor’s report, a scheme New Democracy said was a designed sideshow to slander political rivals one-by-one instead of having a single vote for all ten.

A vice prosecutor of the Supreme Court Dimitris Papapageorgiou said the three secret witnesses were put under “increased protection” on Feb. 9 when the case file went to Parliament because they were of “public interest,” drawing criticism from the targets.