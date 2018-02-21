SYRIZA Sticks to Clean Bailouts Exit Plan, Investors Don’t

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos has continued to ignore calls that Greece have a precautionary credit line in place when three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($401.69 billion) expire in April, a growing chorus of analysts, investors and banks said it’s still necessary.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras insists there will be a so-called “Clean Exit,” from the bailouts even though the country’s creditors said the economy will need monitoring for years.

Tsipras already agreed to ongoing austerity measures past the end of the bailouts and beyond 2019, when the next national elections are scheduled and as he has plummeted in polls after reneging on anti-austerity promises and seeking a third bailout.

That was for 86 billion euros ($105.97 billion) in July 2015 from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) and came with more brutal measures he swore to reject.

He has claimed – without mentioning the reneging – that he’s brought the country to the edge of recovery at the same time he said Greece can’t repay its debt. Tsipras dismissed a call from Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras to have a credit line in case the government can’t make a successful return to the markets when the bailouts expire.

Tsipras had also agreed to automatic spending cuts if fiscal targets aren’t met as well as more pension cuts and taxes on low-and-middle income families but didn’t go after the rich as promised and hasn’t been able to lure more foreign investors, with elements in SYRIZA opposed to any outside businesses in the country and trying to block developments.

“As long as its credit ratings are below investment grade, Greece will have to remain under an economic program in order to maintain access to the European Central Bank funding,” Yvan Mamalet, Senior Euro Economist at Societe Generale, told CNBC via email.

The ECB is restricted from buying Greek government bonds as none of the ratings agencies currently assess these with an investment grade.

“For this reason, we think it would make sense for Greece to request a precautionary credit line. On top of that, this would allow the Greek government to pursue a limited return to market access,” Mamalet said.

That came after similar warnings from other investors, major banks and other analysts that Greece will need scrutiny for years to make sure the economy hits set marks and governments don’t go back to wild spending ways.

Some analysts and policymakers argue that Greece should ask for a precautionary credit line but Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into embarrassing surrenders to the Troika, said the government instead would create a buffer of 19 billion euros ($23.41 billion) instead and that both schemes weren’t needed simultaneously.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Tsakalotos said that there’s a limit as to how much money can be set aside. “You can’t have a buffer as well as a precautionary credit line – how much money are you going to set aside?” he said.

Tsakalotos failed on Feb. 19 to convince the creditors to release a pending 5.7-billion euro ($7.02 billion) disbursement from the third bailout and as investors who bought into a 3-billion euro ($3.7 billion) bond – because it was at interest rates more than three times higher the bailouts – looking for ways out.

The Eurozone, including 18 other countries which use the euro, said the Greek government hadn’t met all the requirements to get the money because of delays in the $8 billion development of the old Hellenikon International Airport and putting in place electronic foreclosures of homes that Tsipras said he would block but agreed to implement.