Albanian President Bars Ionian Sea Border Talks with Greece

Long-delayed talks with Greece on borders in the Ionian Sea were stalled after Albania’s President used his authority to block negotiations until he gets more information on what it will involve.

“The request doesn’t clearly define the object of negotiations for which the authorization is requested,” Ilir Meta said in a statement about the continental shelf.

Greece’s Radical Left SYRIZA reopened the talks last year amid criticism in Albania that Greece was threatening to oppose Albania’s hopes of getting into the European Union unless it made concessions.

Albania signed a deal with Greece in 2009 after two years of negotiations, but the Albanian Constitutional Court annulled it in 2010 after finding it in breach of the constitution and international norms and public anger Greece was making a territorial grab.

Meta, former leader of the Socialist Movement of Integration party, which is now in opposition, become President last year as a counterweight to Prime Minister Edi Rama, who wants better relations with Greece, hoping it will bring Albania into the EU.

But Rama has been accused of conceding too much although Meta said that played no role in his decision to put up a barrier to talks to determine the sea borders.

“The aim of the president has not been and is not to play politics with such a serious and delicate issue,” he told a news conference on Feb., 20.

Delimitation of the continental shelf has been a pressing issue for years and an irritant in improving relations. The 2009 deal gave Greece the right to extend its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles, miles from the baseline of its coastal state (from six nautical miles) before the Albanian Constitutional Court annulled it .

When the two countries resumed talks, Greece said it would consider allowing Albania to expand its territorial waters to a maritime area north of Corfu, while at the same time securing that Greek waters will expand to 12 nautical miles.