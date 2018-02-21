Nationwide Electronic Foreclosures Start Feb. 28

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – With Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras having broken his vow “Not one home in the hands of banks,” national electronic foreclosures designed to get around sometimes violent protests will begin on Feb. 28.

That word came from the President of the Association of Notaries in the Greater Athens area whose members have been targets of the courthouse protests that have seen battles between anti-foreclosure demonstrators and riot police.

The presence and participation of notaries in the auction process is mandatory in Greece. Notaries in the country are law school graduates who specialize in drawing up contracts and keeping the original copies in their own personal registry. It wasn’t detailed how their role would interact with online foreclosures.

Association President Giorgos Rouskas told a radio station that the courtroom auctions will stop once the e-auctions start but that goals to let banks seize 10,000 homes this year is an “excessive number,” although the country’s international lenders want as much as 40,000.

One of Tsipras’ key campaign pledges before taking power in January, 2015 was not to allow foreclosures or lift a moratorium put in place by rival parties in earlier governments he blamed for kowtowing to creditors and causing the country’s economic crisis.

He reneged on that along with virtually all his anti-austerity promises and pledges to help workers, pensioners and the poor and to get the oligarchy, the rich, and tax cheats who have largely escaped the crisis with impunity.

Protesters were also threatened with automatic prosecution and jail if they got in the way but the anarchist group Rouvikonas, which broke into the office of one notary and vandalized it and made threats, said it would press action against foreclosures.

There are concerns on the lenders’ side about whether auctions can take place in all parts of the country, especially as many notaries have not registered for the electronic scheme, and whether the online platform, which was only launched in November 2017, can cope with the number of auctions that are expected to take place, Kathimerini reported.

The government insisted it was only strategic defaulters and not those of people who couldn’t afford to pay because of big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings, a report from the European Commission put the number at 130,000 through 2021.

The Finance Ministry denied that any such target had been agreed, downplaying fears that the government would allow wholesale takings of people’s homes.

According to the Compliance Report, 1,000 auctions a month should be carried out from March, with the number rising to 2,000 a month in the final quarter of the year so that roughly 10,000 have taken place by the end of the year.