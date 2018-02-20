Missing Greek-Canadian Skier Found Alive, Returns Home

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TORONTO – The president of the Toronto Professional Fire Fighters’ Association reported that Constantinos “Danny” Filippidis, 49, a captain with the Toronto Fire Service who was missing for days while on a ski trip in the mountains of New York State and eventually was found alive and well in California, has returned to Canada.

Mr. Frank Ramagnano said that Mr. Filippidis made a brief stop at Lake Placid, New York, to talk to the police before returning to his home in Toronto.

He himself noted that he did not have further details of the arrival date.

Filippidis was missing for six days and the details of how he made it from New York to California are still unknown at press time.

Most of the route was likely by truck and Filippidis was apparently not the victim of a criminal act.