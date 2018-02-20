Gyro is #7 on Merriam-Webster’s Words of the Year List (Vid)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK – The Greek community says you’re welcome for introducing this delicious dish to the world, as gyro makes it to #7 on Merriam-Webster’s 2017 Words of the Year list. Each year, the dictionary compiles the most popular words that people have searched for throughout the year and releases the list which often delights and surprises the public.

While the word gyro was already a part of the English language since the early 1900s at least, according to Merriam-Webster, the popularization of the word really took off with the more recently arrived Greek immigrants to English-speaking countries in the 1960s and 1970s. The gyro is a staple in Greek diners and restaurants where the vertical spits of spinning meat behind the counter enticed, and continues to entice, customers to try the flavorful sandwich topped with tzatziki sauce.

As reported on the Merriam-Webster website, “Words looked up in the dictionary aren’t always political, and gyro proves it. The word spiked in March when a widely shared sketch from The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and country singer Luke Bryan began with them ordering from a New York City food truck and ended with a music video for a song called ‘I Don’t Know How to Pronounce Gyro.’

“So, how do you pronounce gyro? It depends on which gyro you’re referring to. The earlier gyro is a shortening of words like gyroscope and gyrocompass and its pronunciation is based on the pronunciation of both those words, meaning it’s pronounced /JEYE-roh/. This use began in the very early 1900s.

“Then, around 1970, the word gyro was taken into English from Greek cuisine. The turning spits of meat that provide the main ingredient of gyros, like the gyrocompasses and gyroscopes before, were named after the Greek verb gyros (“turn”), but this more recent borrowing followed Greek-influenced phonetic rules rather than English ones to give us /YEE-roh/ and /ZHIHR-oh/ as common pronunciations. The definition for this kind of gyro is ‘a sandwich especially of lamb and beef, tomato, onion, and yogurt sauce on pita bread.’”

The list also includes empathy at #4 and syzygy at #6, both words derived from Greek. Merriam-Webster noted, “While it didn’t appear at the center of any major events this year, empathy was nonetheless one of our top lookups throughout the year. It was frequently used in articles criticizing Trump or Republicans for their lack of empathy in their comments or proposed legislation, and it was also discussed as one of the primary desired outcomes of the #MeToo campaign.

“The largest event that drove it into the news happened in January, when Asghar Farhadi, Iranian director of the Academy Awards’ Best Foreign Language Film The Salesman, refused to travel to the U.S. in protest of the Trump travel ban. His statement ended with a powerful call to empathy ‘between us and others, an empathy that we need today.’ Empathy means ‘the ability to share another person’s feelings’ and ultimately derives from the Greek word meaning ‘emotional.’”

As for syzygy, the word “pronounced /SIZ-uh-jee/,” according to Merriam-Webster, “spiked on August 21, 2017, the day of the solar eclipse, whose path of totality (or total darkness) passed through North America. We define syzygy as ‘the nearly straight-line configuration of three celestial bodies (such as the sun, moon, and earth during a solar or lunar eclipse) in a gravitational system.’ The word comes from the Greek syzygos, meaning ‘yoked together,’ and has been used to refer to celestial matters since the 17th century. Syzygy also saw a small spike at the beginning of December because of the supermoon, which owed some of its large appearance to syzygy.”