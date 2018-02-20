Registered Unemployment Up 2.66 Pct in January, OAED reports

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – There was a 2.66 pct rise in the number of registered unemployed in January compared to December 2017, according to figures given by the Manpower Employment Organisation OAED on Tuesday.

This represents an additional 23,422 people actively seeking work in January, with the total rising to 903,303 from 879,881 the previous month.

Of these, 55.23 pct have been registered as unemployed at OAED for 12 months or more, 90.51 pct are Greek nationals, 78 pct do not have a tertiary education qualification, 62 pct are between 30 and 54 years old and 60 pct are women.

The number registered as unemployed but not actively seeking work dropped by 0.92 pct in January compared with the previous month.

The number of jobless receiving unemployment benefit fell by 12.11 pct – or 171,131 individuals – in January compared with the previous month.